This weekend, Juventus extended their winning streak to three wins in a row by overcoming Hellas Verona at home.

Moise Kean had a goal harshly disallowed in each half. Therefore, the Bianconeri had to wait until the 97th minute to rejoice when Andrea Cambiaso pounced on the rebound to secure all three points.

At the moment, the Bianconeri find themselves on top of the Serie A table, at least temporarily.

Tough encounters await both Inter and Milan on Sunday, as they take on Roma and Napoli respectively. So it remains to be seen where the Bianconeri will land by the end of Round 10.

But while Max Allegri had always insisted that the Scudetto title isn’t an objective for the Bianconeri, club icon Alessandro Del Piero reckons that Juventus are never satisfied with second place.

The legendary Number 10 admits that securing a Champions League berth would be important for his beloved club. However, his comment on the Scudetto could be a message for his successors in Turin.

“Juve tried to put more pressure on Verona, then there are the episodes that determined the encounter,” commented Del Piero during his appearance on Sky Sport via JuventusNews24.

“Finally, those episodes smiled for Juventus after the two goals disallowed in such a dramatic way.

“The Scudetto challenge? Coming second is never good for Juventus. Nevertheless, qualifying for the Champions League is also an important achievement.”