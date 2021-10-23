Del Piero on the Juventus bench? Ex-striker shines on a coaching course

Andrea Pirlo was the manager of Juventus last season as the Bianconeri turned to one of their ex-players to lead the team.

Few fans will look back fondly on his stint at the club, but that doesn’t mean he would be the last ex-Juve star to manage the club.

Interestingly, we may already know the next one after a new report reveals that Alessandro Del Piero is doing well while pursuing a coaching badge.

The FIGC via Football Italia reports that he and former As Roma man, Daniele De Rossi scored the highest in their UEFA A licence course.

The FIGC statement reads: “After following the 210 hours of training of the educational program, the students took the final exams of the course at Coverciano last Thursday,” the FIGC official statement read.

“In the light of the vote obtained, the best of the course were Daniele De Rossi and Alessandro del Piero. Also noteworthy is the final test by Ignazio Abate.”

The likes of Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta have been given the chance to manage their former clubs.

Considering how we struggled in the league last season, Juve might not give an ex-player their managerial role for now.

Del Piero just needs to prepare and when the chance comes again, the club could call on him to fill the role.