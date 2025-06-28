Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero offered his own predictions ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup clash against Real Madrid.

During his illustrious career, the legendary No.10 produced some unforgettable showings against Los Merengues. This includes an astonishing brace in 2008 that earned him a standing ovation from the home crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sadly for the Bianconeri, the current squad lacks the star power from ADP’s heyday.

Igor Tudor’s starting lineup pales in comparison to Xabi Alonso’s, as the Spanish manager can rely on the likes of Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Junior, while Kylian Mbappe could be in line for a return against the Old Lady.

Del Piero fears Juventus will come up short against Real Madrid

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

So while Del Piero will be rooting for his beloved club, he admits that the Spanish giants are the clear favourites to prevail in Tuesday’s Round of 16 encounter.

“Now, listen, as you know my heart is black and white, and it always will be, so I hope I’m wrong, but I think Real will go through,” admitted the 50-year-old during his appearance on SNTV via JuventusNews24.

Many Juventus fans will agree with the Italian’s assessment, especially after witnessing their team getting dismantled at the hands of Manchester City in their most recent outing, albeit with a weakened lineup.

Del Piero tips PSG to win the FIFA Club World Cup

Nevertheless, Del Piero doesn’t think Real Madrid will go all the way in the global tournament, as he backs Paris Saint-Germain to follow up on their Champions League triumph by lifting the Club World Cup.

“Who will win the Club World Cup? Juventus! This is my dream, but I don’t think it can happen. For me, PSG will emerge victorious.”

The European champions will meet Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia.