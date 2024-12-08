Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero highlights a concerning sign for his beloved club, while revealing his Scudetto favorite.

The legendary Bianconeri captain was at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening as Thiago Motta’s men rallied from behind to earn an unsatisfying draw against Bologna.

Dan Ndoye and Tommaso Pobega gave the visitors a two-goal lead, but Teun Koopmeiners cut the deficit by breaking his duck for Juventus, while Samuel Mbangula pulled off a screamer to draw his side level.

So while he applauded the players for their comeback, Del Piero feels that Juventus are in trouble as their opponents can now sense victory when playing against them.

“They made a great comeback even if it came with a goal in the last minute, they were losing 2-0 at home,” said the 50-year-old during his post-match appearance on CBS Sports Golazo via IlBianconero.

“They are in trouble, there are many absences, another injury today, a bad injury because Cambiaso is a great player for Juve. They are also in trouble because the teams are feeling comfortable playing against them, they believe they can win.

“For Bologna, leaving here with a draw is a good result. The problem is that the other teams are not afraid and Thiago Motta must work on this aspect.”

On another note, Del Piero admitted that Juventus are now unlikely to prevail in the Scudetto race as they continue to trail behind in sixth place. Hence, the 2006 World Cup winner believes Atalanta might have a golden chance at achieving their maiden league title.

“It’s the most difficult question in Europe. We are seeing the best Scudetto battle around with so many teams in the running.

“You know where my heart lies, to stay in theme with where we are (the Juventus Stadium). But to be honest, Atalanta are coming from nine consecutive victories, now they will face Real Madrid and have a chance to take an even higher step.”