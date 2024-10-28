Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero believes the club has now found a deadly combination on the wings with Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao.

The two young stars were arguably the best two performers among Thiago Motta’s men in Sunday’s thrilling edition of the Derby d’Italia which ended in a 4-4 draw. The Portuguese was in the starting lineup, and he wreaked havoc on the right flank from start to finish, creating two goals in the process.

For his part, the Turkish teenager was dropped to the bench in favor of Timothy Weah, but still found time to steal the show upon his introduction in the second half. The 19-year-old rescued the Old Lady by bagging two strikes with his weaker foot, thus avoiding a first defeat in Serie A this season.

When the dust finally settled, Del Piero analyzed the contest while praising Yildiz for the character he displayed following his entry. The 49-year-old reiterated the importance of having the right mentality while highlighting Rafael Leao’s current woes at Milan.

“Mentality truly counts. I was one of the first to say that Leao has an extraordinary talent. But with that mentality on the pitch, he ends up in the exact situation we’re seeing at the moment,” said the 2006 World Cup winner during his appearance on Sky Calcio Club via JuventusNews24.

“In Juve’s first matches of the season, and with Conceicao not available, the only one called upon to make these moves [dribbling and shooting] was Yildiz.

“He always had to beat the man. Now, given that the Portuguese is on the right wing, the dynamics change and you have to be aware of several new aspects when you take on Juventus,” concluded the legendary striker.

The Bianconeri fans will be hoping that Yildiz and Conceicao can deliver the goods on a consistent basis.