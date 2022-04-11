Del Piero reveals when he thinks Juventus exited the Scudetto race

Alessandro Del Piero believes Juventus would have remained in the Scudetto race if they had beaten Inter Milan.

Juve improved from a very poor start to this season to nearly getting back into the title race.

Two matches ago, they faced Inter in a huge clash that would have seen them move ahead of their bitter rivals if they had won.

However, the Nerazzurri secured all the points at the Allianz Stadium and effectively ended their rival’s title challenge.

Since then, Napoli and AC Milan have faltered, a set of results that could easily have helped the Bianconeri to get back inside the race.

However, they are still well behind the clubs above them and have to contend with the likes of AS Roma chasing them from behind.

Del Piero told Sky Sports Italia as quoted by Football Italia: “If Juventus had beaten Inter, now they would be involved in this fascinating race. They would have been there,”

Juve FC Says

We were never one of the favourites after our poor start to the season, but it seemed there would be a fairytale end to the campaign when we hit top form and broke into the Champions League places.

We need to focus on securing a top-four finish for now, which means our players will be under less pressure to impress.