Del Piero says Dybala has shown before that he is better than this

Alessandro Del Piero says Paulo Dybala has shown that he can play at an elite level and he needs to get back to that sort of form again.

The Argentinian had a tough campaign last season and he is expected to do better in this one.

He has been one of Juventus’ key men since he joined the club and he will become their main man now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club.

There have been other off-field problems around his stint at Juventus, like contract renewal but the chief concern for the club right now is his poor form.

Del Piero claims he has shown in the past that he can be a top player for the club and he needs to return to that form.

He says the Argentinian has to play with less pressure and with a free mind as this would help him do better than he is doing at the moment.

Del Piero told La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “In my opinion he has already given them in the past, so he should return to his level. You do not play with the pressure of having to win alone: ​​the more he is free in his head, the more he will make a difference by exploiting his enormous potential.”