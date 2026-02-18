Alessandro Del Piero believes Victor Osimhen caused significant problems for Juventus during Galatasaray’s emphatic 5-2 victory in the Champions League. The Nigerian forward, formerly of Napoli, has emerged as a leading figure for Galatasaray and continues to deliver impressive performances on European nights.

Osimhen’s pace and relentless pressing unsettled the Bianconeri defence throughout the match. His movement and physical presence forced repeated errors, placing Juventus under constant pressure. The Bianconeri attempted to recover and limit the damage to make the return leg in Turin more manageable. However, their efforts proved insufficient.

A Decisive European Display

Galatasaray secured a commanding win on home soil, leaving Juventus with a daunting task in the second leg. The result means Juve must now produce arguably their finest performance of the season to overturn the deficit. Several Galatasaray players received praise for their contributions, including Noa Lang, yet Osimhen’s display stood out.

Del Piero, reflecting on the encounter, singled out the Nigerian striker as the decisive figure in the contest. His assessment focused not only on Osimhen’s technical ability, but also on the psychological impact he had on the opposition defence.

Del Piero’s Verdict

Speaking via Il Bianconero, Del Piero said:

“Juve are struggling to find players today. Beyond Osimhen, who’s better than David, or Icardi, who’s better than Openda, beyond these beliefs, there’s the result on the pitch. Osimhen scares you, his presence scares you, he’s ruthless in front of goal, he has quality.”

The comments highlight the influence Osimhen exerted over the match. His ability to combine physicality, composure, and clinical finishing proved decisive. Juventus must now find a way to contain him in Turin if they are to revive their hopes and prevent another punishing European night.