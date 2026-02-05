Alessandro Del Piero recognises that Juventus currently trail some of their rivals in terms of readiness to secure the Scudetto crown this season. However, he maintains that the club must always approach the campaign with the ambition of competing for the title, regardless of the challenges involved.

Juventus has shown clear signs of revival since Luciano Spalletti took charge as manager. Supporters have responded positively to this renewed sense of direction, and there is growing belief that the team could end the season with tangible success. While they are not yet regarded as one of the leading favourites for the league title, their recent progress suggests they could still climb into the top two before the campaign concludes.

Signs of progress under Spalletti

Spalletti’s pedigree offers encouragement, having guided Napoli to the Scudetto in 2023. His experience at the highest level means he understands the demands of a title-winning campaign and the mentality required to succeed. This knowledge is expected to filter through to his squad, providing players with confidence and clarity as they approach the decisive stages of the season.

Juventus possesses a group capable of performing well across all competitions, and they remain competitive on multiple fronts. Nevertheless, there is an acceptance that other teams currently display greater stability and consistency, factors that could prove decisive over the course of the season. Despite this, the belief within the club appears to be strengthening as performances improve.

Del Piero’s perspective on the title race

Discussing Juventus’s chances of lifting the Scudetto, Del Piero struck a tone of cautious optimism. According to Il Bianconero, he said, “Why not? There’s a renewed confidence, a solidity, but I don’t know if that’s their goal. There are also enough games left, and in my opinion, you always have to believe a little, even if other teams have shown more solidity at the moment. But in this case, there’s a process that began later, who knows?”

His comments reflect an understanding of Juventus’s current position while underlining the importance of belief. For Del Piero, even when rivals appear more settled, maintaining ambition and confidence remains essential for a club of Juventus’s stature.