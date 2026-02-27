Alessandro Del Piero expressed admiration for Juventus’ performance in their 3-2 victory over Galatasaray, despite the Bianconeri being eliminated from the Champions League.

The fixture was a crucial test for Juve, who had been experiencing a poor run of form and suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat in the first leg. Galatasaray arrived at the Allianz Stadium aiming to complete the job, leaving Juventus with the daunting task of winning by three clear goals in normal time to force extra time. Remarkably, they achieved that objective even while playing much of the match with ten men.

Resilience Despite Adversity

When Lloyd Kelly was sent off, many expected Galatasaray to dominate the remainder of the game. Instead, Juventus displayed remarkable resilience, scoring two further goals and nearly adding a fourth late in normal time, with Edon Zhegrova failing to convert a clear opportunity. Their determination under adverse conditions highlighted the team’s fighting spirit, even if fatigue ultimately caught up with them in extra time.

In the additional period, Galatasaray capitalised on Juve’s tiredness, scoring twice to secure progression and end Juventus’ European campaign. While the result was not the outcome supporters had hoped for, the performance itself encouraged the club moving forward.

Del Piero’s Assessment

Del Piero, present at the stadium, praised the team’s effort and attitude. As quoted by Il Bianconero, he said, “I was at the stadium on Wednesday night and had a fantastic evening. Juve thrilled me; they put in an incredibly strong performance in every respect, and they were also playing with 10 men against 11. So, if we focus on the Galatasaray match, it was definitely a good sign for Juve, despite them being eliminated from the Champions League.”

His remarks highlight the importance of recognising strong performances even when results do not go in the club’s favour and reflect optimism for Juventus’ prospects in domestic competitions.