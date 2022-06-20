Del Piero says Pogba’s return to Juventus will improve Serie A

Alessandro Del Piero has discussed the potential return of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku to Serie A.

Both players left the Italian top flight for the Premier League with Manchester United and Chelsea, respectively.

Pogba was at United since 2016, but he leaves them as a free agent at the end of this month.

Lukaku only returned to Chelsea at the start of the just-concluded season, but that transfer has been a disaster.

The striker is now looking to return to Inter Milan, where he won the Serie A, while Pogba is in talks to play for Juventus again from next season.

Former Juve and Italy striker, Del Piero believes their return is great for the competition.

He said, as quoted by Tutto Sport: “I am convinced that the return of champions like Lukaku and Pogba will increase the quality of Serie A and will be good for the whole movement.”

Juve FC Says

The Italian top flight has fallen behind some of its rivals around the continent, and the clubs in it need to start signing top players to improve its profile.

Juve is helping them to achieve that. The signing of Pogba and Angel di Maria will also contribute to raising the profile of the league.