Juventus fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Alessandro Del Piero to the club, albeit in a non-playing capacity. The iconic Italian forward departed the club nearly a decade ago and subsequently retired from European football.

Since his retirement, Del Piero has transitioned into a role as a pundit, but he remains one of the beloved former players that Bianconeri supporters hope to see back at the Allianz Stadium.

During a period of leadership changes at the club earlier this year, there were speculations about Del Piero potentially rejoining Juventus in a leadership role. However, the club ultimately opted to appoint professionals from the legal and finance sectors, anticipating a challenging period ahead.

Despite not having an official role within the club, Del Piero continues to be a symbol of Juventus in the hearts of its fans. He has expressed that he still feels a strong connection to the club, even without an official position.

The ex-striker said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I still feel like I belong to Juventus, there is no need to have a role in the club”.

Juve FC Says

Del Piero is one of our favourite legends and there is hardly a fan that will oppose his return to the club.

But the owners and current board are very experienced and will give him a role at the club if they need him.