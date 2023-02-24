Del Piero suggests Dybala didn’t feel loved at Juventus

Alessandro Del Piero is very good friends with Paulo Dybala and often visited the Argentinian when he played for Juventus.

He is also a Bianconeri legend and watches as his friend shines at AS Roma after being let go by Juve at the end of last season.

Dybala has a reputation for being injury prone, which is one of the reasons the Old Lady allowed him to leave. However, the attacker has been a great contributor to AS Roma this season.

After his latest fine performance for the Giallorossi, Del Piero appeared to suggest he was not loved enough at Juventus.

The Azzurri legend said via Football Italia:

“The coach strongly wanted the transfer [to Roma], it would be interesting to know how José Mourinho has shaped Dybala this season, making him return at this level. I like to analyse these psychological aspects.

“Tonight [last night] you wouldn’t say he had had a flexor problem. You do that if you are fit, you have confidence and you feel loved. He needs to feel wanted and loved and then he has qualities which he never lacked. When one has consistency he can make a difference.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala had a great time on our books and served us very well for the seasons that he wore black and white.

However, he left because we moved in a different direction and it is not a surprise that he is doing well in Rome, but we have moved on.