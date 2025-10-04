Alessandro Del Piero is expected to tune in and watch Juventus’ match against AC Milan this weekend if he is not present at the stadium. The former Juve icon maintains a keen interest in his old club and, like millions of supporters worldwide, hopes to see the team secure a victory.

Del Piero, however, is fully aware that the fixture will present a significant challenge for the Bianconeri. Juventus have also been competing in the Champions League, travelling to Spain in midweek, which has added to the physical and mental demands on the squad. Milan, in contrast, is not involved in European competition this season, which Del Piero notes can provide them with a relative advantage when it comes to preparation and recovery.

Pressure and Expectations

Speaking as cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Del Piero commented on the situation: “The fact that they’re playing in the Champions League doesn’t put any more pressure on them. When you play a game a week, you absolutely have to do it well, so Milan has a huge responsibility. But they’re two teams equipped to do anything.” His remarks highlight the contrasting circumstances both clubs face and underline that Milan’s lighter schedule places expectations on them to perform consistently.

Top teams with strong squads, who compete in fewer matches per week, are often seen as having a better opportunity to challenge for domestic titles. Yet Del Piero emphasises that such factors should not be an excuse for Juventus. Elite clubs, he suggests, thrive under pressure and are expected to deliver results regardless of the schedule or the obstacles in front of them.

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Ambitions

While Juventus may not be considered outright favourites for the clash, the team is determined to demonstrate its ambition in the title race. Del Piero’s insights reinforce the idea that, despite the challenges posed by European commitments and the strength of the opposition, Juventus possess the quality and experience required to compete at the highest level. This upcoming encounter with AC Milan offers an important opportunity for the club to assert itself and show that it remains a serious contender in Serie A this season.