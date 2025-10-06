Following Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Milan, Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero tells Igor Tudor to avoid his hectic rotation between the strikers at his disposal.

The Croatian manager might be suffering from the lack of depth in midfield, defence and the wingback roles, but on the other hand, he has three players vying for the centre-forward role.

Jonathan David has been initially identified as the team’s designated new bomber following his free transfer from Lille, while Loic Openda arrived on deadline day to offer the manager more options in the attacking third. Moreover, Dusan Vlahovic was happy to reject all offers to stay in Turin for his final contractual year.

Alessandro Del Piero tells Tudor to set a clear hierarchy in attack

Unfortunately for Juventus, the healthy depth in attack hasn’t yielded a positive return in terms of goal-scoring. David only netted on his debut against Parma, while Openda has yet to open his account for the club. For his part, Vlahovic bagged four goals, but never scored as a starter.

Therefore, Tudor has been rotating between the three since the start of the season, while hoping that one of them would set himself apart and lock down a starting role.

Nevertheless, Del Piero isn’t a fan of this approach, as he insists that every team needs a clear hierarchy.

“Who is best suited to play in attack at Juventus? There isn’t a suitable player right now,” noted the 2006 World Cup winner during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero) following the club’s goalless draw against Milan.

“Juve have strength in other areas, but certainly not up front. Those who have started have almost always performed poorly. Vlahovic has only done well as a substitute.

“It’s complicated, the blanket is short. If you rotate a lot, you keep everyone on edge and give everyone confidence. But on the other hand, you lose your identity.

“The team recognises itself in a starting XI, which isn’t there right now, especially up front. Elsewhere, in defence and midfield, for example, the ideas are clear. Up front, Tudor still doesn’t have clear ideas.”

Del Piero wants Juventus to play vertical football

Del Piero also argues that Juventus must seek more vertical plays to make the most out of Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao.

“Where can Juve improve? If they can play at a very high intensity, they’re much more vertical. Because they have players like Yildiz and Conceicao, who can cause havoc when given space.

“Juve are struggling in attack. The only one who tries to lift the pace is Locatelli, so the attackers get very few chances to score. If you receive the ball with eight or nine players up front, it’s difficult to do anything.”