Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero insists that the club’s problems run far deeper than Igor Tudor and his coaching style.

The team is without a win in the last eight matches, and hasn’t scored a goal in the last four.

These dreadful stats have prompted the management to make the decision to sack the Croatian and replace him with Massimo Brambilla who arrives as a caretaker.

Alessandro Del Piero backs former Juventus teammate Igor Tudor

Del Piero rose to Tudor’s defence, as he instead pointed the finger towards the hierarchy, which presented the head coach with an uncompetitive squad.

“I don’t think the word ‘confusion’ is the most appropriate for Igor,” said the 50-year-old while debating with fellow Sky Calcio Club pundits (via IlBianconero).

“It’s not a question of confusion, Juve doesn’t have a coaching problem today, but rather a more complex one regarding how the team is structured and how they’ve come together at the start of the season, how they’re performing, and the results that are dragging the team down.”

Tudor and Conceicao (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

The 2006 World Cup winner argues that Juventus deserved a draw against Lazio, unlike their previous Serie A outing against Como.

“The team was alive and kicking, they didn’t do badly, the draw was the fairest result. The problem was Como.

“As for the rest, I don’t think this team would win the Scudetto with another coach.”

Del Piero blasts current Juventus squad

Del Piero has once again identified Kenan Yildiz and Khephren Thuram as Juve’s best players, while suggesting that the rest have been below par.

“We still don’t have 11 starters, but not because Tudor doesn’t want to, but because, beyond two or three players like Yildiz and Thuram, the others have always struggled, and so you’re forced to always try different solutions.”

The Turkish attacker and French midfielder both started on the bench against Lazio, as neither is in his best physical condition at the moment.