Del Piero unimpressed by Juventus approach to the Benfica game

Allesandro del Piero watched as Juventus suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Benfica last night and he insists they didn’t have a good game for most of the fixture.

Juve needed to win that game to maintain their Champions League hopes, but they suffered their second loss in as many games against the Portuguese side this season.

The host started the game better than Max Allegri’s men and they took the lead before Juve pegged them back.

But the home side was relentless and played as though they needed the game more.

They eventually went 3-1 up and scored the fourth before Juve made a late push and scored twice to set up a nervy finish.

But Benfica was good enough to win and Del Piero insists Juve didn’t have the best match.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The last 20 minutes gave a pinch of hope because he saw himself fighting and scoring, but the overall reflection of the match is very bad. First half was dominated by Benfica as well as part of the second. Juve had the possibility of 4-4, but it is also true that they had the possibility of making the fifth. Benfica dominated for large parts.”

Juve FC Says

We had a poor start to that game, as we have done so often this season and need to do better.

We must learn from that mistake and start our next matches much better, or else we will suffer the same outcome in them.