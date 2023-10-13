Alessandro Del Piero has urged Juventus to keep performing well so they can stay close to the top of the Serie A table as much as possible.

The Bianconeri have started this term inconsistently but have suffered just a single defeat in the league so far.

They remain inside the top four and look prepared to stay around that spot for the rest of the season if their performance level does not drop.

Speaking about their chances of winning the league, Del Piero believes it is too early to discuss their chances of being champions while urging them to remain close to the top of the league table.

The former Juve legend said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb “The championship has just started but I would say that Juve has started well, the important thing is to stay in the top group, then regarding objectives and ambitions they are the ones who have to talk about it, I have already done it for 19 years…”

Juve FC Says

We have to maintain our start to this season even though it is not perfect. If we keep winning, we will be in a position to top the standings if any of our rivals struggle with their form.

For now, we need to take the season one game at a time and avoid defeats.