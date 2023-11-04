Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has urged the Bianconeri to capitalise on the absence of European football they are experiencing this season.

Juventus has been touted as favourites to win the league, although their officials have publicly stated that their goal is to secure a top-four finish.

All their rivals have European commitments, and since there are only two domestic competitions in Italy, the Bianconeri have plenty of time to rest between their matches.

However, Max Allegri, insists that their objective is to reach the top four at the end of this season.

But Del Piero believes that not participating in European competitions this season is a significant advantage for them and encourages them to take full advantage of it.

The ex-striker said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“For Juve, the fact of being without cups must become an advantage . This is why I put them in the front row. They haven’t convinced 100%, but they don’t concede goals and they score in the 97th minute which is no small feat. Desire and revenge, the environment is being recreated. Allegri said that they are workers who have to fight for every ball and keep their ears down. Juve can do well on this path. Not playing cups must lead them to do things in big .”

Juve FC Says

Del Piero is spot on because we may not have another chance to play a season without European football and have to make this count.

It does not mean the campaign will be easy for us, but if our men do well, we can win the Scudetto.