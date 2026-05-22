Juventus are preparing for their final league match of the season against Torino, a fixture they must win while also relying on other results going their way if they are to secure qualification for the Champions League.

Following their defeat to Fiorentina, Juventus have slipped outside the Serie A top four, meaning their place in Europe’s premier club competition is now under serious threat heading into the final round of fixtures.

The squad at the Allianz Stadium are continuing their preparations with full focus, aware that only a victory will give them any chance of achieving their objective.

Del Piero Visits Juventus Training Ground

Amid the tense build-up to the decisive match, the club received a special visit from former captain Alessandro Del Piero.

As reported by Il Bianconero, Del Piero visited Juventus during their training sessions, where preparations were also taking place for commemorative plans linked to the club’s 1996 Champions League triumph.

Del Piero was a key figure in that historic side, which secured Juventus’ European success 30 years ago, and he went on to enjoy further achievements with the club before his departure in 2012.

Widely regarded as one of the most iconic figures in Juventus history, Del Piero remains highly respected by both supporters and current players.

Inspiring Final Push For Champions League

During his visit, Del Piero reportedly spoke with members of the squad, offering encouragement ahead of their crucial final fixture.

His presence was seen as a motivational boost for a team under significant pressure, with qualification for the Champions League still hanging in the balance.

Juventus will now hope that the former striker’s visit can inspire a strong performance against Torino, as they attempt to finish the season on a positive note and keep their European hopes alive.

With everything on the line, the final match represents both a challenge and an opportunity for a squad determined to avoid a disappointing end to their campaign.