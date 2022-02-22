Del Piero warns Juventus about one mistake they cannot make against Villarreal

Alessandro Del Piero has warned Juventus that they have to keep their intensity higher than that of Villarreal when both clubs meet each other in the Champions League today.

The Bianconeri have had an inconsistent season and they would enter this game after two uninspiring draws in Serie A.

That is not an ideal way to prepare for this fixture, and the Spaniards could earn a first-leg win if Juve doesn’t step up their performance.

The Bianconeri legend, Del Piero, was in Spain and spoke after meeting with some people at Villarreal.

He says, considering quality Juve is the better side, but that will not be enough.

The former striker said via Football Italia: “Juventus are the absolute favourite if you consider the quality of the team, but looking at results and performances this season, then the values are much more similar.

“Juventus must avoid one mistake, which is not being on the same level as Villareal in terms of intensity.”

Juve FC Says

Del Piero was a part of many successful Juventus teams and he knows what it takes to be successful in Europe.

The intensity Juve has shown in some matches haven’t been enough and they would need more than that to overcome Villarreal.

Max Allegri should know this and we expect him to develop a game plan that can earn us the win.