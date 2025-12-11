Alessandro Del Piero insists that possessing the required technical abilities isn’t enough to make a player suitable for Juventus.

The iconic No.10 spent 19 unforgettable years in Turin, cementing himself as the club’s record holder in terms of appearances (705) and goals (290).

Therefore, the 51-year-old might be the most apt person to explain what it means to don the famous Black-and-White jersey.

Alessandro Del Piero explains the difficulties of playing at Juventus

On Wednesday evening, the Bianconeri escaped unscathed from their Champions League contest against Pafos. They ended up collecting three crucial points thanks to second-half goals from Weston McKennie and Jonathan David.

However, the fans were far from pleased with the team’s performance in the first hour, and the Allianz Stadium crowds expressed their frustration with jeers and whistles.

For his part, Del Piero didn’t criticise any player in particular, but simply warned that playing for Juventus entails an immeasurable amount of pressure, something that not every player can cope with.

“There’s the weight of history, of the club, and of past glories. But also the weight of the more recent past,” said the 2006 World Cup winner during his post-match appearance on Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“This team is also the product of what happened last season, when experienced players were replaced with younger ones.

“And the Juventus environment is not easy. It’s not an environment you can associate with just anyone. It’s just not for everyone.

“It’s a more complex situation. It can weigh on players because we’ve seen them perform well at other clubs. The difficulties are objective and daily, because today, the team won, but what if they end up conceding two goals in Bologna?”

Del Piero invites Spalletti to find his Juventus core

Del Piero also urged Spalletti to settle on a formation and a core of players, as the team has very few certainties at the moment.

“Spalletti is already enduring a defensive emergency, which is forcing him to change a lot. He has no tactical certainties or even automatic starters, except for Yildiz.

“This might not be easy, but you have to create some certainties. Otherwise, it becomes much more mentally draining for the players, especially for those who play less.”