Del Piero weighs in with his analysis after Juventus loss to Benevento

Alessandro Del Piero has slammed Juventus’ players for lacking concentration after their 1-0 loss to Benevento.

That result was the shock of the weekend in Serie A and Juve will wish it wasn’t them that has attracted this much attention.

They have just crashed out of the Champions at the hands of FC Porto and were hoping to win their league games to help keep their fans happy.

But a mistake by Arthur and several missed chances ensured Benevento earned four points from two league games against them this season.

Del Piero says the result was bad and it was down to a lack of concentration from the players.

He says there seem to be so many wrong things going on at the club and said Arthur’s mistake wasn’t the first one because it happened in the Champions League as well.

He adds that it worries him that they cannot concentrate and get the needed result at the moment.

“A lot of things are going wrong,” Del Piero told ESPN as reported by Football Italia, “What happened today, the mistake by Arthur, it’s not what you need to be focusing on, but the fact is that it happened in the Champions League against Porto too.

“This lack of, I don’t know what to call it, concentration, or being clear in your mind about what you have to do and how you have to deal with different stuff, it’s worrying. And the result is worrying.”