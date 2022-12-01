Del Piero will not return to Juventus in just any capacity

Alessandro Del Piero has been tipped to return to Juventus as a part of the new leadership structure after the previous board members all resigned.

The former striker is an idol to most of the club’s fans and spent around two decades on their books before leaving in 2015.

He has been working as a pundit and is seen as someone who could help the club go back to its glory days, having been a part of it himself.

Del Piero has always said he is open to a return to the club, however, he is not desperate for a role in the organisation and will not just accept any job offer.

A report on Football Italia reveals he wants an active role like Paolo Maldini has at AC Milan and not just a ceremonial position at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Del Piero spent so many successful years at this club and he understands what needs to be done to keep it in top shape.

The former striker could do a very good job for us at the helm, but he is probably too inexperienced to help us become successful as quickly as we would want.

We have other former players who could play a role in the next leadership group if we give them a chance.