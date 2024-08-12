Adidas and Juventus have unveiled their third jersey of the 2024/25 season, with Alessandro Del Piero and Kenan Yildiz acting as the poster boys.

The club had already released the home jersey with the iconic black and white stripes, receiving a warm reception from the fans. On the other hand, the yellow away jersey proved less popular.

On Monday, the Bianconeri presented the third jersey donned by the legendary Del Piero as well as the club’s new rising star Yildiz.

“The uniform stands out for its sophisticated night color palette in navy blue shades with refined golden details and a tonal pattern throughout the jersey, which features an elegant polo collar and is adorned with golden ‘Juventus’ lettering on the back of the collar,” explains the statement released by the club’s official website.