On Monday, the Agnelli family is celebrating 100 years at Juventus. It all started when Edoardo Agnelli became the club’s president on the 24th of July 1923.

Since then, Juventus has been under the tutelage of the famous Italian family. Whether from managerial posts or from afar, the members of the Agnelli dynasty had always been in charge of the club.

Nowadays, Edoardo Agnelli’s great-grandson John Elkann is the De Facto leader of the family and owns the majority of the club’s shares through a Dutch holding company named EXOR (which controls the family’s assets).

To celebrate the occasion, the official Juventus website published a post that contains 100 tributes from club legends, former coaches, celebrities and even members of the Agnelli family.

You can read them all on the club’s website.

Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero talked about his special rapport with L’Avvocato Gianni Agnelli.