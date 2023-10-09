On Tuesday, a special event will take place at Pala Alpitour in Turin celebrating the Agnelli family’s 100 years at Juventus. It is called “Together, a black and white show”.

According to JuventusNews24, the celebration will include several artistic and emotional moments, eventually culminating in a seven-a-side football match.

This contest will feature a host of Bianconeri legends who return to Turin to pay tribute to the club’s long-standing owners.

As the source reveals, the list will include two iconic Juventus Number 10 in the shape of Alessandro Del Piero and Michel Platini.

Moreover, France and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane will attend the grand occasion. The same goes for former Juventus captain and manager Antonio Conte.

The prestigious attendance also includes a few Bianconeri favorites from a more recent era, mainly Mario Mandzukic, Andrea Barzagli and Claudio Marchisio.

The list also features current Juventus U19 manager Paolo Montero and his old partners at the back Ciro Ferrara and Mark Iuliano.

Former bomber Fabrizio Ravanelli will also delight the fans with his presence, along with the likes of Angelo Peruzzi, Moreno Torricelli, Angelo Di Livio, Marco Storari, Paulo Sousa, Alessandro Matri, Michelangelo Rampulla and Simon Pepe.

The event starts tomorrow at 8:30 pm CET.