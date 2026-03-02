Juventus are set to welcome Dusan Vlahovic back to the squad following a lengthy period on the sidelines.

The striker has been out of action since suffering a high-grade lesion during a Serie A contest against Cagliari in late November.

The Serbian underwent surgery in London in early December and has been working on his recovery ever since.

Dusan Vlahovic returns to Juventus group training this week

In recent weeks, Vlahovic returned to grass training, but continued to work on his own. But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), the player will gradually return to group training this week, which is often considered the final step in the recovery process.

Therefore, the source believes that the 26-year-old could be available for selection as early as Saturday, when the Bianconeri host Pisa at the Allianz Stadium.

Nevertheless, the away contest in Udine on March 14 could be a more realistic target, as it would allow the centre-forward additional time to regain his athletic condition before being added to the fold.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

This would be a major boost for Luciano Spalletti, who had identified Vlahovic as his undisputed first choice for the striker role upon his arrival in late October.

The Juventus head coach insisted that neither Jonathan David nor Lois Openda have the characteristics to fill in for the Serbian in the No.9 role. Therefore, he had urged the management to sign a new striker in January, but to no avail.

Vlahovic’s last months at Juventus?

With only four months left on his contract, Vlahovic is preparing for what could be his last hurrah in black and white.

Nevertheless, recent reports suggested that the two parties could decide to reopen renewal contract talks. But in this case, the player and his entourage would have to accept a significant pay cut on his current €12 million net salary per year.

As reported on Sunday, Juventus have set a new wage ceiling at €7 million, as evidenced by Kenan Yildiz’s recent contract extension.