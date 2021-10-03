Delighted Locatelli says his Juventus-supporting family will be happy with his goal

Manuel Locatelli is delighted to have scored the winner as Juventus beat Torino in the Turin derby yesterday and he says his Juventus-supporting family will be happy with him.

The midfielder scored the game’s only goal late in the second half to continue Juventus’ resurgence following a poor start to the season.

The Bianconeri have now won their last four competitive matches and Locatelli has made important contributions to those results.

However, none is probably as important and delightful as scoring the only goal in the Turin derby because the midfielder and his family support Juventus.

He spoke after the match and claimed he has been welcomed well by the rest of the squad, which made him feel at home.

He then insisted that winning the derby was very important, but they also needed to move up the league table, before revealing that he has made several members of his family happy with his performance and contribution to the result.

“Giorgio headbutted me, so I will surely have a bruise tomorrow!” Locatelli told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“The squad welcomed me so well, we’re a great group of friends and everyone is humble, so that’s what really matters.

“We won the derby, it’s a wonderful feeling. It’s the derby, but we also needed a step forward in the table. Now there’s the break for international duty, we can recharge our batteries and then resume where we left off.”

He added: “My Dad and uncle always come to cheer me on. I have a whole family of Juventus supporters at home right now who are very happy.”