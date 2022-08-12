Delio Rossi says Allegri and Ancelotti are similar managers

The Italian football manager Delio Rossi has categorised managers in the game and says Max Allegri is similar to Carlo Ancelotti.

Italy has produced some of the greatest managers in world football, and the top four teams in Serie A last season were managed by indigenous coaches.

This is good news for the competition, and it also shows that Italian football is divided along tactical lines.

Allegri loves to focus on a solid defence as a base for anything, while a manager like Simone Inzaghi believes more in attacking football.

AC Milan won the league title last season with a very young team, but Allegri prefers to work with experienced players.

Categorising the different Italian managers around, Rossi said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“There are the masters, I think of Zeman, Gasperini, Sarri, Giampaolo and me too , a type of coaches who require from the team a certain type of very precise movements in possession and non-possession of the ball.

“Intermediate coaches, such as Allegri and Ancelotti , who need a group of strong players to leave a little of freedom. Finally there are the managers, such as Zidane or in general the national team coaches “.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the best managers Italy has had, and he is arguably the most successful indigenous coach on a Serie A bench now.

The gaffer didn’t win a single trophy last season, but we can trust him to overturn that and win some in this campaign.