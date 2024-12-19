Juventus and Napoli could work together in January to forge a major operation that would see three players on the move, claims La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Delle Valle.

As the journalist explains the Bianconeri’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli and Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna share a good rapport having worked together in Turin last season. Therefore, the two could join forces to pull off a sensational triple transfer which would tend to both clubs’ needs.

While Juve’s primary mission on the market is to sign a new defender, Della Valle insists that an attacking reinforcement is also on the Old Lady’s agenda, especially since Arek Milik’s recovery path cannot be foretold at this stage, and the club doesn’t want to risk leaving Dusan Vlahovic as the solitary option for the rest of the season, having already paid dearly for the lack of attacking depth in previous weeks, with Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie forced to cover upfront.

Therefore, Juventus are hoping to bring in Giacomo Raspadori who has been a transfer target for the club since his time at Sassuolo. Hence, Giuntoli would like to reunite with the striker whom he brought to Napoli in 2022, and is currently struggling for a place at Antonio Conte’s court.

But as Della Valle explains, the Partenopei aren’t willing to loan out the Italy international, so the Bianconeri would need to pay a figure between 18 and 20 million euros.

On the other hand, Napoli remain keen admirers of Danilo who has only regained his starting role at Juventus due to a ravaging injury crisis. However, the Brazilian’s contract will expire in June, so a direct swap with the younger Raspadori is out of the question.

Nevertheless, the introduction of Nicolo Fagioli could balance the equation. The €25M rated midfielder could be on his way out of Turin as he now finds himself at the bottom of Thiago Motta’s pecking order. The journalist believes the Italian is a profile that Antonio Conte appreciates.

While it’s not easy to see this major operation materialize in January, Della Vella believes the track between Juventus and Napoli is one to keep an eye on.