Della Valle claims Allegri is willing to negotiate his Juventus exit

In what has been a troublesome campaign for the club on all levels, Max Allegri’s future was a topic of great debate throughout the season.

A lucrative four-year contract (expiring in 2025) has been serving as a protective shield for the Livorno native since his sacking would come costly.

Earlier this week, Juventus CEO Maurizio Scanavino insisted that the manager will remain at the helm of the club for another season.

But according to Italian journalist Fabiana Della Valle, Allegri himself is willing to sit on the table and negotiate his Juventus exit.

The journalist claims that the 55-year-old has made this revelation to “friends” who leaked the news.

So while Allegri would be open to leaving with a golden handshake, Della Valle believes that Scanavino’s recent comments were a subtle refusal, making it clear that the hierarchy isn’t willing to splash the cash to send the manager away. So if the latter wishes to leave, he’ll have to offer his resignation.

“Allegri confided to more than one friend that he felt that his future is in the balance and that he was convinced that they would send him away and that he was possibly even willing to leave in the face of a substantial severance pay,” said Della Valle on her YouTube channel via JuventusNews24.

“Scanavino’s message should also be read in this sense: Juventus have no intention of opening negotiations with Allegri on an economic level, they won’t sack him. So if he wants to leave, he must resign.”

It should be noted that Allegri and Della Valle had a heated altercation recently during one of the coach’s press conferences.