At the moment, the Juventus management is extremely busy on the renewal front. Federico Gatti has recently signed a new deal, but many more are expected to follow suit.

According to La Gazzetta della Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, Juventus directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna have a meeting scheduled with the agent of Dusan Vlahovic this week.

The Bianconeri directors have already met Darko Ristic in the summer and the two parties will now launch renewal talks.

The 23-year-old joined the club in January 2022 on a mega-money transfer and his contract runs until 2026.

As the source explains, the Serbian pockets a net salary of 7.5 million euros per year. His wages reached 12.5 last season.

Between his salary and amortization, Vlahovic costs Juventus 35 million euros every year.

Therefore, the club would like to extend his contract by another year or two. This would help Juventus spread the amortization cost over additional seasons.

Moreover, the Italian giants would also try to defer some of his bonuses to the following campaigns, which could also reduce the total cost.

Della Valle also adds that a renewal would preserve the player’s value on the market in case the two parties decide to split paths.

Nevertheless, the journalist notes that DV9 has always displayed signs of attachment to the club and awareness of the Juventus DNA.

The striker has bagged four goals thus far this season. He’ll be looking to add to his tally this weekend at the expense of his former employers Fiorentina.