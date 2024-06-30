Italian journalist Fabiana Della Valle reveals that Juventus are working on finalizing an agreement with Nice for the transfer of Khephren Thuram.

The Bianconeri have identified the 23-year-old as the right profile to bolster the midfield after having reached an accord with Aston Villa over the transfer of Douglas Luiz.

As the journalist explained on her YouTube channel, Juventus will raise funds for the operation after selling Moise Kean to Fiorentina for 13 million euros in the coming days.