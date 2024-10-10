Italian journalist Fabiana Della Valle names three Serie A attackers who could become genuine transfer targets for Juventus in January.

The Bianconeri are short on options in attack, especially with Arkadiusz Milik suffering from an injury ordeal since the start of the season, leaving Dusan Vlahovic without a true backup.

Therefore, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli will be looking to address the situation in January.

Della Valle thus reveals three Italian strikers who would fit the bill. The first is Napoli’s Giacomo Raspadori.

The Euro 2020 winner has never been a regular starter since joining the Partenopein in the summer of 2022, but his playing time has further decreased following Antonio Conte’s arrival.

There are some ideas to strengthen Juventus’ offensive department in January,” said the journalist on her YouTube channel.

“Giuntoli is looking around and he likes the “Made in Italy” slogan. The technical director is interested in Raspadori who is not finding space in Napoli. Thiago Motta is also on board with the idea.”

The La Gazzetta dello Sport columnist also identified Udinese’s gigantic attacker Lorenzo Lucca as another transfer target for the Bianconeri, as well as Monza’s Daniel Maldini.

“Lucca from Udinese is another name on the list. Juventus had also monitored him in the past.

“Finally, keep an eye on Maldini, who has surprisingly emerged in the last few hours. The young player has a contract valid until 2026 with Monza, but the relationship between the two clubs is good.”