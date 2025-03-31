Juventus will be hoping to secure Champions League football next season to avoid selling some of their biggest stars, but three players are expected to leave in either case.

As we all know, Europe’s elite club competition is considered vital for the team’s finances, especially having spent more than 200 million euros between last summer and January.

But even though some of their new signings have failed to produce the goods this season, the management still has hopes for the likes of Teun Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez and Douglas Luiz who are all expected to stay beyond the current campaign.

Moreover, the hierarchy would like to maintain Kenan Yildiz at all cost. As reported earlier, the club’s majority owners Exor could be willing to inject a capital increase of 110 million euros to avoid an exodus and secure the futures of the club’s biggest assets.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle believes that three players are expected to be sacrificed, even if the team qualifies for the Champions League.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The first is Andrea Cambiaso who would yield the biggest transfer fee. The wingback was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in January, but the Premier League giants delayed their onslaught for next summer. Hence, the source still expects the Italy international to depart by the end of the season.

Moreover, the journalist expects Dusan Vlahovic and Samuel Mbangula to be sold as well, albeit for lower figures than Cambiaso, for various reasons.

The Serbian striker’s contract will expire next year, and his form hasn’t been inspiring. Therefore, Juve would be willing to accept a relatively low transfer fee, as long as they rid themselves of his hefty wages.

As for Mbangula, he is considered a relatively unsung player, even though he produced fabulous displays for Thiago Motta’s side at the start of the season. He could be available for a figure between 10 and 15 million euros.