Juventus will be looking to revamp their attacking department in the summer, and Ademola Lookman could be one of their main options.

The Bianconeri have had their shortcomings in front of goal during the first half of the season, with Dusan Vlahovic blowing hot and cold. Moreover, Arkadiusz Milik has been out of action since June with a knee injury.

Cristiano Giuntoli and company addressed the situation in January by snatching the services of Randal Kolo Muani on a dry loan until the end of the season. The Frenchman has been enjoying a flying start to life in Serie A, scoring five goals in his first three Serie A outings.

The Bianconeri will be desperate to find an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to keep the 26-year-old beyond the current campaign.

But regardless of Kolo Muani’s fate, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle expects Juventus to hunt for another striker who would arrive in Turin as a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic who is incresingly expected to depart in the summer, with Lookman emerging as a potential candidate (as reported yesterday)

“Kolo Muani, in my opinion, can stay regardless of what Vlahović will do and Juve are already looking around for a striker,” said the transfer market insider on her YouTube channel (via TuttoJuve).

“We talked about Osimhen who is Giuntoli’s dream who had him in Naples, all these nice things, but he’s not the only one, There’s another centre forward that Juve likes with whom there have already been contacts with the entourage, which is Lookman from Atalanta.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

“If you remember, there was talk of him possibly leaving last summer, when Koopmeiners then left, but nothing came of it. However let’s say that the player had a very very good first part of the season and his agents are already moving to look for, let’s say, good offers.

“Obviously, we know that Atalanta has an expensive shop, so in short it will take around fifty million, otherwise they won’t budge.

“It would be logical in this case for Vlahovic to leave. Juventus aren’t looking to make more than 50 million from his sale anyway. Then they could bring in a player with a lower salary, using the money from this operation.”

Lookman is a Nigeria international who has been a pillar in Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad since joining La Dea in the summer of 2022. This season he contributed with 14 goals and seven assists in all competitions.