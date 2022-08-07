Demetrio Albertini says Allegri is obligated to bring success back to Juventus

Former AC Milan star Demetrio Albertini claims Max Allegri is now under obligation to bring success back to Juventus.

The Bianconeri ended last season without a trophy and they have added some new names to their squad in this transfer window to improve it.

Allegri was brought back to the club in the last summer transfer window as they looked to regain their Scudetto title, which Inter Milan had won in 2020/2021.

However, his first season was poor, and this one must be better. Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba are two headline signings they have made so far and we expect them to help Juve get back to form.

Albertini believes Allegri should feel under pressure to help the Bianconeri get back to winning trophies.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He now has the obligation to try to get to the bottom with a team that is completing the renewal process. Juve lived for many years relying on the historical group of Italians. For the fight for the title, I put the Bianconeri in the very front row together with Inter.”

Winning trophies is what Juve is synonymous with and that is why there was so much talk about their form when they couldn’t achieve that in the last campaign.

We have one of the strongest squads in Italy now, and there is still time to add more players to it.

Hopefully, the club will do the right thing and make us competitive again.