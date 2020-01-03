Demiral and Kulusevski in Top 20

Juventus players Merih Demiral and Dejan Kulusevski are included in France Football’s top 20 to follow in 2020.

The online edition of the magazine compiled a list of 20 young stars to follow in the new year and featured Turkish defender Merih Demiral and on-loan Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.

The full list also includes a potential summer target for the Bianconeri, Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo:

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma)

Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven)

Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

Emiliano Buendia (Norwich)

James Maddison (Leicester)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Martin Odegaard (Real Sociedad)

Merih Demiral (Juventus)

Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester)

Victor Osimhen (Lille)

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)