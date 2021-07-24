Demiral and Romero deals would help Juventus in signing their transfer target

In the last few days, a domino effect has been mentioned in the media involving Juventus, Atalanta and Tottenham Hotspur.

After a brilliant season on loan in Bergamo, the Orobici are set to sign Cristian Romero’s outrights for 16 million euros. Nonetheless, La Dea could immediately cash in on the defender with the Spurs making him their priority for the defense.

In this case, Gian Piero Gasperini will look to replace the Argentine with yet another Bianconeri player. Merih Demiral is unhappy with his statute in Turin, and would relish a change.

Whilst the Old Lady seems to be the biggest loser in this triangle, these transfers could still lend her a hand in signing her own transfer target.

According to Calciomercato, the sale of Demiral would provide Juventus with the funds needed to close the deal for Manuel Locatelli.

The club has been chasing the Euro 2020 winner for several months, but are struggling to meet Sassuolo’s asking price, which is set at 40 million.

The management tried to work its way around this figure by inserting some players for exchange, but the Neroverdi remains adamant on a cash-only operation.

Therefore, the potential departure of the Turkish international could prove be the decisive event that eventually solves the toughest knot in the Locatelli saga.