Demiral could be stuck at Juventus for another season

Merih Demiral left Juventus in the summer after making it clear he wanted to play more regularly.

The Bianconeri struck an agreement with Atalanta for him to spend the 2021/2022 season on loan in Bergamo.

La Dea had the option of making his transfer permanent, and it was widely expected to happen because they had just lost Cristian Romero.

But they haven’t taken up the option of signing him permanently for 20m euros, which means he would first return to the Allianz Stadium before his future is decided.

Tuttojuve reports that the defender could be stuck at Juve who now has to decide what next to do with the Turkey international.

The report insists Atalanta will only sign him permanently if there is a buyer that will double the fee they pay for him.

But at the moment, there are hardly any clubs willing to pay 40m euros for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Demiral’s gamble on himself has backfired and he will struggle to stake a claim for a first-team place at Juve now.

Although the Bianconeri have to get a new defender to replace the outgoing Giorgio Chiellini, they will likely not consider Demiral good enough for that role.