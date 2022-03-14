Demiral could follow Cristian Romero and earn Juventus some good money

Juventus earned some good money when Cristian Romero left Atalanta for Tottenham in the summer and that could happen with Merih Demiral.

The Turkish defender left Juve at the start of this season after failing to get a guarantee of playing time.

The Bianconeri sent him to Atalanta on an initial loan deal for around 3m euros.

They can make the transfer permanent for 28m euros, according to Fichajes.net.

The same portal claims he has now become a target for Real Madrid after impressing in Bergamo.

Los Blancos will be keen to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

La Dea will be more than happy to sell him, but they want 50m euros for his signature.

Even if Madrid doesn’t sign him, Atalanta will trigger the option to make the transfer permanent because he has earned their trust.

Juve FC Says

Atalanta has become one of our most profitable business partners in recent seasons and Juve will be happy to send another player to them on a loan-to-buy agreement.

If they sell Demiral, they might find another defender in our squad that needs to be developed further and sold, and Juve will oblige.

Triggering his transfer fee will help us to raise funds to bolster their squad as well as pay off parts of Federico Chiesa and Manuel Locatelli’s transfer fees.