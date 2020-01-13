All Stories, Club News

Demiral out for the season

January 13, 2020

Merih Demiral is set to miss the remainder of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

The centre-back limped off early in Juve’s 2-1 victory over Roma and was seen on crutches after the game.

Juventus have since confirmed the extent of his injury following medical tests this morning via a statement on the clubs official site:

The diagnostic tests carried out at J | Medical this morning revealed injury to the anterior cruciate ligament along with associated injury to the meniscus.

Surgical intervention will be required in the coming days.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

