Demiral out for the season

Merih Demiral is set to miss the remainder of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.
The centre-back limped off early in Juve’s 2-1 victory over Roma and was seen on crutches after the game.
Juventus have since confirmed the extent of his injury following medical tests this morning via a statement on the clubs official site:
The diagnostic tests carried out at J | Medical this morning revealed injury to the anterior cruciate ligament along with associated injury to the meniscus.
Surgical intervention will be required in the coming days.