Former Juventus defender Merih Demiral is set to auction off the jersey of one of his former Bianconeri teammates to raise funds for the earthquake victims in Turkey.

His country has been hit by a devastating earthquake some days ago, with many feared dead and others still being pulled out of the rubble.

Players and other individuals around the world are making contributions to help in the effort to get everyone out and save as many lives as possible.

A report on Sports NDTV has now reported that Demiral is auctioning off the jersey of Cristiano Ronaldo while they were together at Juventus.

He has spoken to the Portuguese forward about the gesture and will send the money from the auction to a local charity.

Juve FC Says

Demiral and Ronaldo were teammates at the Allianz Stadium and it is great that they have agreed to this gesture, which puts the club out there for a positive reason.

Other Bianconeri players and fans are likely also making donations to help the needy in the cities that have been affected and we hope help reaches everyone in need of it.

This will also make more people aware of the situation and give towards people who have been affected.