Demiral to return to team training

July 5, 2020

Merih Demiral is working on his recovery and will remain at Continassa until he returns to training with the team next week.

The Turkish international suffered an ACL injury and has been out of action for six months, but has returned to individual training.

Fanatik report that Demiral has stayed at Continassa since Friday as he makes a bid to return to team training this week.

The 22-year-old is hoping to recover in time to play at least a few games this season and help the team in the final stretch of the Scudetto race.

