Demiral waves goodbye: “From the very first moment I felt at home”

On Friday, the transfer was made official. Merih Demiral completed his move from Juventus to Atalanta. The defender joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2019 – signing from Sassuolo – but struggled to cement himself a starting position.

Whilst his first campaign was wrecked by an ACL injury that saw him missing the majority of the season, his second campaign saw him falling in Andrea Pirlo’s pecking order behind Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt.

Therefore, the Turkish international will be looking to reignite his playing career under the tutelage Gian Piero Gasperini, who has worked his magic on numerous young players in the past.

The agreement between the two clubs saw the 23-year-old moving to Bergamo on an initial loan for 3 million euros, with the ability to redeem his outrights for 28 millions.

Demiral thanked Juventus, their fans and his old teammates for the two years he spent in Turin via his Instagram account.