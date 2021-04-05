Demme returns for Napoli ahead of Juventus match but Ospina might not play

Napoli has been given a boost ahead of their match against Juventus as Diego Demme returned to group training alongside David Ospina.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side will face the Bianconeri in their rescheduled game from last year on Wednesday.

Both sides are battling for a place in next season’s Champions League after Juve’s troubled campaign and it is a must-win match.

Both teams are currently on the same points after Juventus slipped up yet again in their last match against Torino.

A win for the Bianconeri will take them three points above the Partenopei and Napoli will move ahead if they win as well.

The Naples-based side will want to give their very best in the game and they will need all their top stars to be available.

Calciomercato says Juve’s opponents had a free day after their 4-3 win over Crotone and only returned to training today.

In a boost for them ahead of the fixture in Turin, both Demme and Ospina partook in training.

While Demme did the whole session as a part of the group, Ospina missed the shooting session.

It remains unclear if that will affect the goalkeeper’s chance of being in goal for the game.