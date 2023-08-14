After parting ways with Arthur Melo, Juventus will now offload another two midfielders who are on the verge of completing their respective transfers.

According to ilBianconero, Denis Zakaria and Enzo Barrenechea are both leaving Juventus and should complete their moves today.

The Swiss is on the cusp of finalizing a permanent transfer to Monaco. The operation could earn the Bianconeri around 22 million euros.

This will allow the club to register a decent capital gain. The Italian giants bought the 26-year-old from Borussia Monchengladbach in January 2022 for around 8 million.

The midfielder enjoyed a solid start to life in Turin. However, his momentum was derailed by an injury.

Last season, Zakaria spent his campaign on loan at Chelsea but it proved to be a forgettable experience.

The Switzerland international got lost in the shuffle amidst recurring managerial changes and abysmal results on the pitch.

On the other hand, Barrenechea should complete a loan switch to Frosinone. The 22-year-old earned a promotion from Juventus Next Gen to the first team last February.

However, the Argentine still needs to sharpen his tools. He’ll have the opportunity to do so at the newly promoted Serie A club.

We’ll have to wait until the official confirmation to learn whether Frosinone will have the option to buy the player.

Both Zakaria and Barrenechea will undergo their medicals on Monday before signing their respective contracts, as the source reveals.