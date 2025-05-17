Denis Zakaria joined Juventus in January 2022, with the Bianconeri acting swiftly to secure his services before his contract expired at Borussia Mönchengladbach. His arrival was met with optimism, and he made a strong start in Turin, suggesting he could become a key figure in the club’s midfield setup. However, his stay proved brief as the following summer saw him move on loan to Chelsea in the Premier League.

A Short but Memorable Spell in Turin

Zakaria’s time in London was plagued by injuries, preventing him from establishing consistent form or a regular starting role. Following the end of that loan spell, Juventus opted to part ways permanently, selling the Swiss midfielder to AS Monaco. Since arriving in France, Zakaria has revitalised his career, earning recognition for his performances and even being handed the captain’s armband, a testament to his influence at the club.

Despite his short stint at Juventus, Zakaria looks back on his time in Italy with great fondness. In a recent interview, as cited by Il Bianconero, he reflected on his experience in Turin, stating:

“It was a short period but a great experience, with my teammates and the coach. It’s a shame I had to leave so soon, I could have done something interesting in Turin. Maybe I didn’t arrive at the right time. But I loved wearing the black and white shirt and I will always be a Juventus fan.”

Denis Zakaria (Getty Images)

Focus on the Present, Respect for the Past

While Zakaria has clearly moved on and found a new home in Ligue 1, his positive remarks speak to the enduring reputation Juventus hold among players at the highest level. His admiration for the club is evident, and it is always encouraging to hear former players speak respectfully about their time with the Bianconeri.

For Juventus, the focus now is firmly on the present squad and the crucial remaining fixtures of the season. With Champions League qualification and long-term stability at stake, the current players will need to deliver strong performances. Nevertheless, Zakaria’s reflections offer a reminder of the stature Juventus continues to hold in the world of football.