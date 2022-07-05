After ending his five-year collaboration with Juventus, Federico Bernardeschi has now embraced the free agents market.

The winger failed to reach an agreement with the management over a renewal, and the two parties decided to part ways following a mostly underwhelming stint.

Yesterday, we reported that two La Liga sides are battling for the services of the 28-year-old.

But according to the latest reports in the Spanish press (via ilBianconero), Sevilla are leading the race for Bernardeschi, leaving Atletico Madrid trailing behind.

The Andalusians finished fourth in the league standings last season, thus, the Euro 2020 winner would have the chance to participate in the Champions League if he signs for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

The Fiorentina youth product would unite with other former Serie A stars who currently ply their trade at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium – the likes of Alejandro Gomez, Suso and Lucas Ocampos.

The source adds that Sevilla had also attempted to sign Paulo Dybala who in his turn left Juventus as a free agent this summer. However, the Rojiblancos were rebuffed by the Argentine’s contractual demands.

Juve FC say

Despite failing to fulfill his promise at Juventus, Bernardeschi occasionally portrayed glimpses of talent.

Hence, the Spanish league could be the ideal atmosphere that allows the winger to express his talent away from Italy’s rigid tactics.